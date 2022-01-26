Disney responded to Peter Dinklage after he condemned its depiction of dwarfism in Snow White as “fucking backwards.”

While on Monday’s edition of Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast, Dinklage shared some harsh criticism on the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White, set to be directed by Marc Webb and will star West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler.

“There’s a lot of hypocrisy going on,” Dinklage said. “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

Dinklage went on to critique Disney for being “progressive in one way” while still “making that fucking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together.”

“What the fuck are you doing, man?” he continued. “Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough. I don’t know which studio that is, but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I’m just like, what are you doing?”

Disney has now responded to Dinklage’s comments in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter:

To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.

While commenting on the remake, Dinklage did clarify that if Disney was able to make the film with a “cool or progressive spin on it,” he would take no issue with it.

“Let’s do it,” he said. “All in.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com