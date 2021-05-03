Elon Musk Dragged on Twitter — Including By an SNL Cast Member — When He Tries to Crowdsource Ideas for SNL Sketches

Elon Musk is stirring up trouble on Twitter — must be a day ending in “Y.” This time, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO is drawing controversy ahead of his upcoming gig hosting Saturday Night Live on May 8.

The announcement that Musk would take the stage at NBC’s Studio 8H quickly drew some online grumbling from SNL cast members, with several being very clear they were less than enchanted by Musk’s fame and fortune.

This weekend’s tweets did not help the situation.

“Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?” Musk tweeted, adding a few of his own suggestions: Baby Shark and Shark Tank merging to form “Baby Shark Tank,” an Iron Man parody called “Irony Man” who “defeats villains using the power of irony,” and “Woke James Bond.”

Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

The reaction was swift, and many were brutally negative.

How about a skit where a selfish billionaire has a tantrum and makes a showy to-do about moving his factory to another state, but that new state is so dysfunctional it has a third-world power grid and runs out of electricity to run his factories and cars? That would be hilarious. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) May 2, 2021

self immolation always gets big laughs https://t.co/LoUQmCxlDO — my life is a living hell. every minute is torture (@on_da_spectrum) May 2, 2021

oh oh I know it would be so funny if you, like, ended poverty on live tv https://t.co/sNuIDYUwnr — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) May 2, 2021

How about a skit on why some wealthy White people fled South Africa after Black people gained freedom and governmental power? https://t.co/uEDN98Kt22 pic.twitter.com/SNvtpEmSHc — T. Fisher King (@T_FisherKing) May 2, 2021

Fake your own death and don’t host the show? https://t.co/h8TWVOopBt — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) May 2, 2021

SNL cast member Chris Redd offered a helpful hint, reminding Musk that they prefer calling them “sketches,” not “skits.” Redd’s tweet was met with approval by many self-proclaimed current and former theater geeks.

First I’d call Em sketches 😂 https://t.co/37liDrKYjo — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) May 2, 2021

Five years ago I made a video about it but it seems some people will never ever EVER learn. https://t.co/vu0Me0xKK0 — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) May 2, 2021

