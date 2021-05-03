Elon Musk Dragged on Twitter — Including By an SNL Cast Member — When He Tries to Crowdsource Ideas for SNL Sketches

comScore Elon Musk Dragged on Twitter Ahead of SNL Hosting Gig

By Sarah RumpfMay 3rd, 2021, 1:54 pm

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Elon Musk is stirring up trouble on Twitter — must be a day ending in “Y.” This time, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO is drawing controversy ahead of his upcoming gig hosting Saturday Night Live on May 8.

The announcement that Musk would take the stage at NBC’s Studio 8H quickly drew some online grumbling from SNL cast members, with several being very clear they were less than enchanted by Musk’s fame and fortune.

This weekend’s tweets did not help the situation.

“Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?” Musk tweeted, adding a few of his own suggestions: Baby Shark and Shark Tank merging to form “Baby Shark Tank,” an Iron Man parody called “Irony Man” who “defeats villains using the power of irony,” and “Woke James Bond.”

The reaction was swift, and many were brutally negative.

SNL cast member Chris Redd offered a helpful hint, reminding Musk that they prefer calling them “sketches,” not “skits.” Redd’s tweet was met with approval by many self-proclaimed current and former theater geeks.

