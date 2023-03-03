‘End This Charade’: Tim Robbins Backs Woody Harrelson Calling to End Covid Mandates

Woody Harrelson is getting some support from fellow Hollywood stars after calling for an end to Covid mandates, with Tim Robbins backing the actor.

“Woody is right. Time to end this charade,” Robbins tweeted in reaction to Harrelson telling the New York Times that vaccine mandates and other protocols still in place “absurd.”

“I don’t think that anybody should have the right to demand that you’re forced to do the testing, forced to wear the mask and forced to get vaccinated three years on. I’m just like, let’s be done with this nonsense. It’s not fair to the crews. I don’t have to wear the mask. Why should they? Why should they have to be vaccinated? How’s that not up to the individual?” the actor said.

Harrelson’s criticisms dropped shortly before he appeared on Saturday Night Live where he mocked Covid mandates during his opening monologue by detailing a crazy “script” he’d recently received where people were forced to stay home unless they took the “cartel’s drugs” after the cartel “buy up all the media and all the politicians.”

“I threw the script away,” Harrelson said. “I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day.”

Robbins has long been a vocal critic of Covid mandates. In an interview last year with Russell Brand, the Shawshank Redemption actor said lockdown measures taken during the pandemic were based on a “political agenda” instead of science.

“In the past you locked down the vulnerable, but you let society go on so it can build its herd immunity. This was changed as well. We went into lockdown with healthy people and children,” he said.

