Evan Rachel Wood Says Marilyn Manson Used a Nazi Whip to Torture Her and Made Her Drink His Blood

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Evan Rachel Wood has shared more horrifying allegations about her relationship with Marilyn Manson in the second part of HBO documentary Phoenix Rising.

Wood first named Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, as her abuser in a Feb. 2021 statement, claiming he “started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.”

In 2018, before releasing the statement, Wood testified before the House Judiciary Subcommittee Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations alongside several other abuse survivors during a hearing regarding the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights Act.

The Westworld star has since detailed the alleged abuse in the two-part HBO documentary Phoenix Rising, claiming Manson made her drink his blood, tortured her with a swastika-embellished Nazi whip, and shocked her genitals.

In the second part of the documentary, Wood showed scars that she allegedly has due to “scarification and branding” from Manson.

“He carved an ‘E,’ and I carved an ‘M’ as a way to show ownership and loyalty, and I carved it right next to my vagina to show him that I belong to him. So it’s January 2007,” she said. “I really want to get that scar removed.”

The actress later mentioned a blood pact she made with Manson, adding, “Yeah, drinking blood is definitely a thing.”

Wood also alleged that Manson used to rape her in her sleep, saying, “I’d wake up, I just remember doing the mental math quickly and thinking, ‘Just stay, just stay asleep, don’t move, just don’t move.’”

“So I would just lie limp and still until it was over, and then I swear to God, he would just fling my leg and walk out of the room,” she said.

She went on to accuse Manson of torturing her sexually and repeatedly hitting her with a “Nazi whip” while she knelt on a prayer and went on to accuse him of sexual torture.

She claimed that Manson would shock her genitals with a Violet Wand — a sex toy that delivers high-voltage electrical currents, and that he repeatedly struck her with a “Nazi whip” while she was on a prayer kneeler. Wood is Jewish.

“It hurt so bad that I broke the kneeler in half,” Wood said. “I remember in that moment thinking, ‘Just tell him whatever he wants to hear, just tell him whatever he wants to hear’ … and I said, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry.’ I was begging for forgiveness, and he was cradling me and saying, ‘You understand now.’ And then he cut open his hand … and made me drink his blood. And then he cut me … and drank mine.”

At least 15 women have come forward and accused Manson of emotional, sexual, and physical abuse.

Manson has previously denied Wood’s claims, releasing a statement through his attorney on the allegations:

[Warner] vehemently denies any and all claims of sexual assault or abuse of anyone. These lurid claims against my client have three things in common — they are all false, alleged to have taken place more than a decade ago and part of a coordinated attack by former partners and associates of Mr. Warner who have weaponized the otherwise mundane details of his personal life and their consensual relationships into fabricated horror stories.

Watch the trailer above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com