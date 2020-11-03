A tabloid is reporting that George Clooney has “blacklisted” Margot Robbie and refuses to work with the actress. We looked into the story and learned it’s fabricated.

According to New Idea, Clooney had his eye on Robbie for a “string of upcoming films,” but he’s furious about her signing on to do a movie with director David O. Russell, so he’s “blacklisted her from all future projects.”

Clooney and Russell had an infamous feud on the set of 1999’s Three Kings, and even got into a fist fight during production.

“It’s not Margot’s fault… it’s who she hangs out with that’s the problem,” an unknown source tells the outlet.

Robbie is set to star in Russell’s next film alongside Christian Bale and John David Washington. This “pretty much slams the door on George having any association with her in the future,” adds the unidentified insider.

The questionable source goes on to say that Clooney similarly “cut ties” with Mark Wahlberg, his co-star in Three Kings, who allegedly “refused to take his side” following the fight with Russell more than two decades ago.

“It’s pretty vicious but George and David have been public enemies number one ever since – and anyone associated with David is banned from George’s circle,” says the anonymous source.

The magazine makes a mistake by using Wahlberg as evidence of Clooney’s alleged spitefulness. Immediately following Three Kings, the two actors co-starred together in The Perfect Storm. There’s never been a rift between them. Meanwhile, the two actors happily posed for a photo with their arms around each other at CinemaCon in 2017, despite Wahlberg also working with Russell in 2004’s I Heart Huckabees and 2010’s The Fighter.

If New Idea’s premise were accurate, it would mean that Clooney has also “blacklisted” stars such as Bale, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner – all of whom worked with Russell in recent years. It’s an absurd notion.

We ran the tabloid’s report by Clooney’s spokesperson, who tells us on the record that it’s “not true.” The actor’s rep adds, “He’s a big fan of [Robbie].”

New Idea is the same outlet we busted in September for wrongly reporting that Clooney is co-starring with Sofia Vergara in a “crime caper flick” for Netflix. That project doesn’t exist.

