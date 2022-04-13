Gillian Anderson Recalls ‘Intimate’ Meeting with Bill Clinton That Left Her Waiting For Him to Call

Gillian Anderson recounted a “slightly intimate” moment she had with former President Bill Clinton while sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night.

Because Anderson joined Kimmel to promote her new series The First Lady, in which she portrays Eleanor Roosevelt, the late-night host asked if she has met a first lady in person.

While Anderson has yet to meet any first ladies, she did meet Clinton while attending “a fancy lunch in the Hollywood Hills at someone’s fancy house” during his 1992 campaign for president.

“At the end of his speech or whatever, we created a line for him to walk down the line and shake hands, and we got to meet him,” Anderson remembered. “He did the most miraculous thing in the world.”

She went on to describe “that thing he does when he shakes your hand, then he grabs your elbow at the same time.”

“He holds your arm further up,” Anderson continued. “Slightly intimate little thing. Makes eye contact, and he moves on to the next person. Then he looks back at you.”

Anderson found the moment so friendly, that she even expected him to call afterward.

“I went home, I thought – this was in the days of answering machines – I literally thought that I was going to go home to a message from him,” she said. “I did. It was that real.”

“Then did you vote for him after that?” Kimmel asked.

“Yes, I did,” Anderson admitted after taking a long pause.

Watch above, via ABC.

