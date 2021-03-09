George Clooney has never shied away from politics, and he’s not about to hold back in today’s divisive climate.

On the latest episode of the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, Clooney explained why it’s more important than ever to be politically active.

When asked by Bateman if he’s becoming hesitant to talk politics given the current landscape, Clooney said, “No I think it’s the exact opposite. There’s a line in the film I wrote, Good Night and Good Luck, that [Edward R. Murrow] says, where he goes, ‘This is no time for people who have opinions to be silent.’”

The actor continued, “There was a period of time a couple of years ago where the executive branch and the legislative branch and the judicial branch were all kind of dropping the ball in a way. In some ways you need the fourth estate to pick up. You need the news organizations and things like that to pick up the slack and they did. They did a pretty good job of holding people’s feet to the fire and the judicial branch actually came around eventually.”

“But along those lines, you gotta be out there if you believe it,” Clooney added. “Listen, you can be Jon Voight and believe that [Donald Trump] is a God and say those things. Fair enough. Have at it. Do your thing.”

The actor went on to say he’s “not going to lose my right of citizenship” because he’s a celebrity. “I grew up in the sixties. If you weren’t talking about social issues — if it was the Vietnam war or the civil rights movement or the women’s rights movement or any of those things — there was something wrong with you,” he added.

Clooney continued, “I grew up with the idea that it’s your responsibility to pick fights. What good is this megaphone if you don’t try to amplify certain things and I find it more interesting now.”

Clooney has in fact had much to say about the political landscape in recent months.

Following the riots at the U.S. Capitol in January, the actor said Trump belonged in “the dustbin of history.”

Prior to that, Clooney bashed Trump for not stressing the importance of wearing masks to combat the coronavirus.

In another interview, Clooney recalled Trump as a guy hitting on cocktail waitresses in New York City.

In addition to being an outspoken detractor of Trump, Clooney is also an avid supporter of President Joe Biden. Prior to Biden being sworn into office, the actor said the country is in “much better shape” because of it.

