Jimmy Kimmel and Arnold Schwarzenegger Brutally Mock Anti-Vaxxers in Hilarious PSA

Jimmy Kimmel and Arnold Schwarzenegger have teamed up to deliver an important public health message.

Schwarzenegger joined Kimmel on his late-night show Tuesday, performing a mock PSA with the host titled “How to Do the Heimlich Maneuver.”

In the clip, Kimmel approaches a choking Schwarzenegger and is instructed by the narrator to call for help before attempting to perform the Heimlich Maneuver on him.

As Kimmel is getting ready to perform the Heimlich Maneuver and save Schwarzenegger’s life, the narrator then tells him that he has to do his own research before completing the task.

The move is of course a jab at anti-vaxxers, many of whom have insisted on doing their own research on the Covid-19 vaccine instead of listening to scientists and medical professionals.

Kimmel’s intensive research included checking social media to see what the masses think, asking your yoga instructor for their opinion, and employing “suspicion of immigrants.”

“Say, maybe that chunk of meat in your companion’s throat was planted there by Bill Gates,” the narrator adds. “Don’t give in to pressure from sheep. Who’s to say Heimlich is even a maneuver at all? Maybe it’s a hoax. Maybe Big Pharma is behind it. Don’t follow the crowd, do what’s right for you.”

As Kimmel scrolls on his phone for a better understanding of the Heimlich Maneuver, Schwarzenegger continues to choke until he presses his stomach against a chair, forcing a 30-pound dumbbell to fly out.

“Get vaccinated, my friends,” Schwarzenegger addd before giving Kimmel the weight and calling him a “dumbbell.”

Watch above, via ABC.

