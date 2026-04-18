Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld told Jimmy Kimmel to “take it like a man” after the late-night comedian lashed out at viewers triggered by his show’s focus on President Donald Trump and politics.

On Friday’s The Five, Gutfeld reacted to Kimmel’s comments earlier in the week from Michelle Obama’s podcast where Kimmel lashed out at viewers telling him what his “job” is.

“First of all, don’t tell me what my job is. I don’t tell you what your job is. My job is whatever I decide my job is, whatever my employer allows me to do. That’s what my job is,” Kimmel said.

Gutfeld told Kimmel to “stop blubbering” and accused him of being incapable of self-deprecation.

“Look, he is right. He doesn’t have to listen to criticism, but then don’t complain about it. You can do what you want and we can tell you what sucks. You get paid handsomely so take it like a man and stop blubbering,” he said.

Gutfeld then told Kimmel to try being a “right winger” for a year, joking that when he’s criticized the criticism is often things he’s already joked about himself. He also blasted Kimmel over a joke made shortly after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk last year that got the comedian a temporary suspension from his network.

Gutfeld said:

Try to be a right winger for a year, and I don’t complain. I only complain when one of my friends gets shot and killed and you make up stories about it. My feeling is, he’s hopeless because he’s decided he’s too important to be funny. He’s incapable of self-deprecation, he can’t poke fun at himself and he lost the ability to be silly. I am a fool. I’m the first to admit it. I embrace it. The less important you think I am the better it is for me. No one mocks me more than me and most of the insults directed at me from critics they took from me. So there.

Watch above via Fox News.

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