Jimmy Kimmel highlighted a “rare moment of truth” in Newsmax’s coverage of President Joe Biden this holiday season.

“The White House Christmas festivities inadvertently set off a rare moment of truth on the right-wing Fox wannabe Newsmax today, where the veil of anti-Biden B.S. lifted just ever so slightly,” said the host on Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel went on to play a clip from Newsmax’s Monday morning coverage, in which co-host Alison Maloni hit at Biden for spending money on Christmas festivities and decorations for the White House while Americans continue to make sacrifices with inflation on the rise.

“It is the season of giving, and the White House wants taxpayers to give $139,000 to cover the cost of President Biden’s first National Christmas Tree Lighting,” Maloni said.

The comment prompted Bob Sellers to question if that price tag is any different from past White House Christmas celebrations.

“It is the White House, I mean, you do want them to have it. I mean, is this out of the ordinary?” he asked.

Co-host Shaun Kraisman noted that it is not out of the ordinary, pointing out that the event has cost $160,000 in the past — specifically in 2019 when Donald Trump was president.

“So, we’re trying to create something out of nothing?” Sellers asked.

“We’re trying to create something out of nothing,” Kraisman confirmed.

The exchange shocked Kimmel, who cracked that it was “a moment of Christmas clarity.”

“It’s like watching a dog walk into a mirror,” Kimmel said.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com