Despite Donald Trump’s best efforts, Jimmy Kimmel finally got the chance to roast him for reportedly getting a colonoscopy without anesthesia so that he could hide it from the late-night hosts.

Kimmel explained to viewers that a new tell-all book from former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham shed light on Trump’s mysterious 2019 visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“People were thinking maybe he had a heart attack or a stroke or something — it was neither of those things. He went to the hospital to have a colonoscopy, and he had it without anesthesia, for two reasons,” the host said on Tuesdays Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Number one, because he didn’t want to give power to Mike Pence, even for a short time. For real, and number two, he didn’t want to be the butt of a joke on late-night TV.”

While Trump was so adamant about hiding the procedure, Kimmel is no stranger to colonoscopies himself, and actually documented his first colonoscopy for a late-night segment featuring Katie Couric.

“I have to say, it gives me a lot of satisfaction, as a late-night talk show host, to know that he opted to stay awake while they augered his innards with a sewer snake specifically because he didn’t want us making fun of him,” Kimmel continued. “I feel good, and I also feel cheated, because when a president, especially this president, gets a colonoscopy, it is my duty — that’s right, duty — to make jokes about it.”

Quipping that he is “contractually and ethically obligated” to mock the former president for trying to hide the procedure from late-night comedians, Kimmel went on to gift audience members with his best Trump-colonoscopy jokes (even though they’re a few years old).

“The president went to Walter Reed Hospital for a colonoscopy today. It took a while because the doctor kept accidentally sticking the camera in his mouth,” Kimmel cracked. As soon as they turned the camera on, Trump turned around and said, “Hey doc, how are the ratings?”

Kimmel went on to joke that the doctor discovered two cancerous polyps that had to be removed immediately — throwing up a picture of Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

“The doctors said the hardest thing about giving Trump a colonoscopy was getting the camera around Mike Pence’s nose,” Kimmel continued. “But Trump thought it went great overall. He got a perfect report. Afterward, the whole medical team kept saying, “Wow, what an unbelievable asshole.”

The host earned impressive applause, prompting him to thank his audience and say, “He gave us a colonoscopy for like for years, it’s time to give one back.”

Watch above, via ABC.

