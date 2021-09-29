WATCH: TikTok User Mocks Jen Psaki Using Sarah Cooper’s Trump Lip-Synch Bit

TikTok comic Rachel Maria has taken the bit popularized by Sarah Cooper’s lip-synch videos of then-President Donald Trump and turned it against current White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The oldsters among us can remember how, way back in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Sarah Cooper caught social media lightning in a bottle with a series of videos lampooning Trump that really caught fire when she parodied his infamous disinfectant moment.

Well, self-described “conservative comedian” Rachel Maria is attempting to duplicate that feat with a series of videos that similarly illustrate Psaki’s briefing room exploits.

Psaki has developed a well-publicized fandom that revels in the dropping of what they call #PsakiBombs, and has been widely lauded by White House reporters in a series of glowing profiles — including repeated praise from Doocy. Now, her detractors have an antidote in Maria’s oeuvre, which often lampoons the press secretary’s exchanges with Fox News’ Peter Doocy.

The view counts for Maria’s videos show that while she hasn’t reached the heights of Cooper’s most popular efforts, she’s getting there — at least with her audience.

Maria’s most popular video to date, at 1.1 million views, offers a representative glimpse of the Psaki that lives in her imagination: a bright-haired spokesperson obsessed with personal grooming who is prone to bouts of cross-eyedness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Maria (@therachelmaria)

In another popular entry, Maria’s Psaki brushes her hair as Doocy asks why President Joe Biden has never visited the southern border. And she goes cross-eyed again:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Maria (@therachelmaria)

In a Newsmax interview, Maria said she began doing TikTok videos at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, and has yet to perform in front of an audience. She also complained of a double standard in the targets selected by mainstream comedy shows like Saturday Night Live.

Watch the interview above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com