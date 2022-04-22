Jimmy Kimmel Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Wants to be Famous After She Called Police on Him Over Late-Night Joke

Jimmy Kimmel said Marjorie Taylor Greene just wants to be famous and he doubts she called Capitol Police on him in new interview.

Speaking on the Sway podcast on Thursday, host Kara Swisher asked about the relationship between Kimmel and Greene, saying “you’ve gotten into dust ups all the time but you made a joke and she called the police on you. Explain what happened!”

Kimmel laughed, “Sometimes you don’t even imagine these people will see this but then you have to think about it and you’re like oh yeah she wants to be famous. That’s her goal, that’s what she seems to be in it for. For years, I went back and forth between should I put any kind of a spotlight on this person. Do I want to be a part of making this person famous.”

He continued, “She just did enough stupid things that she became famous. 15 years ago she would’ve probably been on a reality show or something but unfortunately she’s in congress. She said something horrible –”

Swisher jumped in saying, “she called three Republican senators who voted to confirm Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court ‘pro pedophile‘, and you said?”

“And I said ‘where’s Will Smith when you need him’. Obviously a joke but she decided to make something out of it, probably for fundraising purposes,” Kimmel said. “It’s one thing to be a hypocrite constantly complaining about cancel culture but it’s another thing to be so oblivious that you call the police on someone over a joke.”

“She reported a threat of violence against her — obviously a stunt. It’s ironic figuring she voted against the Capitol Police getting medals after January 6,” Swisher said.

“Maybe now she’ll give them a medal or something if they come to carry me away,” Kimmel said. “I’d never had anyone call the police on me before.”

“So you’re a goodie-two-shoes, in other words. But, did the Capitol Police call you?” Swisher asked.

“No. No one called. I don’t even necessarily believe that she called the police,” Kimmel concluded.

Listen above via Sway.

