Jimmy Kimmel Shreds Mitch McConnell for Trying to ‘Have it Both Ways’ with Trump Impeachment: He ‘Blew it’

Jimmy Kimmel went after Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday night, condemning him for delivering a scathing speech detailing how Donald Trump is responsible for “provoking the events” at the Capitol attack — on the same day he voted to acquit.

“Mitch McConnell tried to have it both ways this weekend,” Kimmel said Tuesday night. “After voting to acquit, McConnell gave a blistering speech condemning Trump’s actions and inaction. Basically saying, ‘Donald Trump is guilty of all the things I just found him not guilty of.‘”

Kimmel then played audio of McConnell’s speech while airing a video of a turtle struggling to eat a leaf while flailing on its back.

“It was the tortoise versus the crazy yellow hare,” he quipped.

The Trump-McConnell feud has escalated since the vicious speech — the former president hitting back at the minority leader with a fiery letter.

“The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Senator Mitch McConnell at its helm,” Trump wrote, adding, “Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again.”

“Ha, yeah, ‘unsmiling,’” Kimmel laughed. “Has Donald Trump met his wife? Melania hasn’t smiled since like 2011.”

“Now, I have to say, I think Mitch McConnell blew it,” he continued. “This was his party’s best chance to make sure Trump never ran again.”

Kimmel then compared McConnell’s anticlimactic — and ultimately pointless — rebuke of Trump to a J.R.R. Tolkien scene.

“You remember the end of Lord of the Rings when Frodo brought the ring all the way to the volcano and then decided not to throw it in? This was like a dumb version of that,” Kimmel cracked.

