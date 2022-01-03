Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) said Covid-19 vaccines are working “beautifully” in his state, but the minority of those who remain unvaccinated are overwhelming hospitals.

Hogan told CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union that despite an explosion in cases due to the spread of the Omicron variant, the vaccines have continued to keep people out of the hospital.

“That’s the thing we have to keep in mind,” he said. “These vaccines were designed to help stop serious illness and death. And they’re working beautifully that way.”

The governor noted that hospitals are still overwhelmed in Maryland, despite the fact that a whopping 92 percent of adults in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That’s because, according to Hogan, those 8 percent who remain unvaccinated account for 75 percent of those in the hospital.

“We have 92 percent of our state vaccinated here in Maryland, one of the most vaccinated in the country. But we have overflowing hospitals,” he said. “And so that 8 percent of the population who has not been vaccinated is responsible for 75 percent of all the people that are filling up our Covid beds in the hospital.”

Hogan also spoke out about contracting Covid, just before Christmas, despite being vaccinated. He compared the symptoms to a “bad cold.”

“Well, yes. And I — luckily, because I was fully vaccinated and boosted, I didn’t get really sick,” Hogan said. I did self-quarantine and isolate for 10 days, as we recommend everybody does, because I didn’t want to get anybody else sick. But because I had that protection, I had sort of a bad cold.”

Watch above, and watch the full interview here, via CNN.

