John Cusack Accuses Trump of Having the Same Political Art Style as Hitler

John Cusack compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler in a new interview, specifically when it comes to the art of politics. The actor offered his take on why he believes Trump’s tactics are similar to those of the German dictator.

“Hitler sort of stole from the avant-garde left,” Cusack said in an interview on WTF with Marc Maron. “He hated the message of the avant-garde left because it was anti-war, but he understood that politics was the new art and that art and politics were going to be infused. You can see Trump sort of doing the same thing.”

Cusack went on to describe Trump’s political art style as “kistch futurism,” adding, “He’s saying, ‘I’m going to make America great and the future’s going to be a return to the past. Now, it’s a past that never existed. I’m lying. Everything I say is a lie.’”

Maron agreed with Cusack’s assessment, saying Trump is “really good at fascist theater.” The actor pointed to the president’s rallies as an example. “He compares immigrants, people of color or people protesting to vermin or cockroaches. You know, ‘These human beings are pestilence, they’re subhuman, they should be eradicated.’”

Cusack continued, “The first time he tore a child away from their mother’s arms and put them in a cage, this wasn’t a reality TV show anymore. This was real fascism.”

Cusack isn’t the first time prominent figure to make comparisons between Trump and Hitler. Last month, MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch said on Morning Joe that there’s “no difference” between Trump’s rhetoric and that of Hitler. In August, psychiatrist Dr. Allen Frances said Trump is “as destructive a person in this century” as Hitler was last century.

During a Bernie Sanders really back in March, Public Enemy rapper Chuck D. referred to Trump as “motherfuckin’ Hitler.” Last December, singer Linda Ronstadt said on CNN that Trump is “like Hitler, and the Mexicans are the new Jews.”

