Morning Joe regular Donny Deutsch went on an impassioned rant about President Donald Trump’s rally that reached a crescendo in which he condemned any Jewish American who votes for Trump, and said there was “no difference” between Trump’s rhetoric and that of Adolf Hitler.

Nazi Germany was a theme that came up repeatedly on Wednesday morning’s edition of the MSNBC political show, as the gang pilloried Trump’s Tuesday night rally in Pennsylvania.

But it was Deutsch who really went in on Trump, directly comparing Trump to Hitler and passionately denouncing any Jewish person who still supports Trump.

He began by talking about the composition of the crowd, saying “Look at that crowd… there’s not one person of a color. Anywhere. Like, usually behind him he puts one kind of, token in there, a token person, if you scan this crowd this is stunning.”

Deutsch went on to add that “this to me looked like a rally from the early 30s,” and said that while comparisons to Hitler shouldn’t be made lightly, “But what was going on in early 30s Germany?”

“Well basically you had a destruction of the belief in the free press, you had a blurring between the executive branch and the Justice Department, you have creating an other, whether it’s Muslims whether it’s Mexicans whether it’s congressmen who weren’t born in this country. And then you have the destruction of free elections. And we’re here,” Deutsch said.

“And what is the difference between Adolf Hitler and Donald Trump? I’m not saying there’s a Holocaust, but when you look at the tactics, and that is where we are right now,” he added, then asked host Joe Scarborough to allow him to address a particular set of friends.

“I want to talk to my Jewish friends who are voting for Donald Trump,” Deutsch said, then got fiery.

“How dare you? How dare you, with what our people have gone through in history, and you see a man who is a dictator, and once you give them an absolute power he is possible of anything, and if you are a Jew in this country and you are supporting Donald Trump, you are not looking back at our history!” Deutsch said. “And you are blind, and you are walking like a lemming off a cliff. It is time to wake up. I’m sorry, this is where we are! There is no difference from what Donald Trump is preaching from what Adolf Hitler preached in the early 30s. Let’s just say it once and for all.”

