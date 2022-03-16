Kanye West Hits Back at Trevor Noah with Racial Slur Following Comedian’s Defense of Kim Kardashian

Kanye West responded to Trevor Noah after the comedian warned that the public feud between the rapper, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson could turn violent.

West, now legally known as Ye, publicly berated Noah by using a racial slur after the late-night host sounded the alarm on the potential dangers of “his harassment of Kim” on social media.

Naturally, West launched the attack in a Wednesday Instagram post, sharing a screenshot of Noah’s about page on Google.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

“All in together now… Koon baya my lord koon baya Koon baya my lord Koon baya Oooo’ lord Koon baya,” he wrote in the caption, employing a racial slur used to refer to a Black person.

The remark came after Noah highlighted his own personal experience with abuse, sharing that his mother was shot in the head by his stepfather, in an effort to call attention to West’s increasingly “belligerent” harassment of Kardashian.

“Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say, ‘Slow down, let’s all put our hazards on, because there’s a storm coming and shit might go down,’” Noah said on Tuesday night. “If Kim Kardashian cannot escape this, then what chance do normal women have?”

Noah later commented on West’s Instagram post by highlighting the impact the rapper had on him throughout his life — also calling on him to realize the difference between fighting “for your family” and “fighting your family.”

“You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this,” he wrote. “I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.”

Noah also responded to West’s use of the racial slur, writing, “clearly some people graduate but we still stupid.”

“Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree,” he added. “Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.”

Read Noah’s full below:

Damn, here we go again, everybody sayin’ what’s not for him…. There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye. You took samples and turned them into symphonies. You took your pain and through the wire turned it into performance perfection. I thought differently about how I spend my money because of you, I learned to protect my child-like creativity from grown thoughts because of you, shit I still smile every time I put on my seatbelt because of you. You were a serious rapper who also knew when not to take himself seriously. You effortlessly brought comedy into music and made us all smile while we rapped along. You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. You have every right to fight for your family. But you have to know the difference between that and fighting your family. I’ve woken up too many times and read headlines about men who’ve killed their exes, their kids and then themselves. I never want to read that headline about you. If you’re just joking about it all and I’m an idiot for caring, then so be it. But I’d rather be the idiot who spoke up and said something to you in life, than the cool guy who said nothing and then mourns for you in prison or the grave. Oh and as for Koon…clearly some people graduate but we still stupid. Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod. (I can’t front though, Koon Baya is also funny as shit) Look after yourself my brother. Hopefully one day we’ll all be laughing about this situation and how it all ended with peace and love.

