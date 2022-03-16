Trevor Noah Warns of Real Danger in Feud Between Kanye, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Do We Want to ‘Stand By and Watch a Car Crash?’

Trevor Noah warned that the public feud between Kanye West, Pete Davidson, and Kim Kardashian could turn violent, highlighting his own personal experience with abuse.

Noah highlighted that West started by making gestures that could be viewed as “romantic,” such as delivering a truck full of roses to Kardashian, but that his actions became increasingly “belligerent” over time.

The host pointed to the music video West released for his song “Eazy,” in which West kidnaps and buries a claymation version of Davidson alive.

“I do understand art can be therapy, I honestly do understand that, but I also understand that therapy can be therapy. Do you know what I mean?” Noah added.

“What’s weird about the situation is Kanye West has told us he struggles with his mental health. So I get it, you want to have artist therapy, but here is what’s weird that Kanye doesn’t understand, is what we’re seeing is — it makes you uncomfortable, man.”

“Two things can be true,” he continued. “Kim likes publicity. Kim is also being harassed.”

He went on to note that violence was never West’s “schtick,” which deems his actions including, “his harassment of Kim,” even more worrisome when considering his mental health.

The host noted that while Kardashian is a celebrity who publicizes her life, she is still a “woman saying to her ex, hey, please leave me alone.”

“This story keeps on escalating. You’ve got Kanye West who’s harassing Kim Kardashian and then you’ve got Pete Davidson who’s now embroiled in the whole thing,” Noah added, pointing to texts that Davidson sent to West while allegedly in bed with Kardashian.

Noah hit at Davidson for beginning a conversation with West that way and then offering to help with the rapper’s mental health, emphasizing that Davidson’s remarks could have acted as a trigger for West.

Noah went on to relate his own experience with abuse to West’s public feud with Kardashian and Davidson, sharing that people would often tell his mother that she was “overreacting” about the violence in her home.

“For years, people said this shit, ah, no, you know, this happens, that happens. Everyone — police, some families, strangers, whatever it was. And I’ll never forget I got a call from my brother saying mom has just been shot in the head. She’s in the hospital and she’s just been shot,” Noah said.

He went on to say that discussing his mother’s abuse is not a way for him to make the story about him, but is an explanation for why he views the story differently.

“But as a society, we have to ask ourselves questions. Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say, ‘Slow down, let’s all put our hazards on, because there’s a storm coming and shit might go down,’” he said. “If Kim Kardashian cannot escape this, then what chance do normal women have?”

Watch above, via Comedy Central.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com