Kim Kardashian and Ray J Shut Down Kanye West’s Claim That He Obtained an Unreleased Second Sex Tape

In separate statements, both Kim Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Ray J have shut down Kanye West’s claim that he obtained a second sex tape of the duo.

Speaking to Jason Lee for an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, West, now known as Ye, said that he received a copy of an unreleased sex tape and gave it to Kardashian to prevent it from leaking.

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” he said. “I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

“She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used,” he continued. “It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

West also claimed that he retrieved the laptop on the night of Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live debut, during which she shared a kiss with now-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“How you gonna bring me to SNL and then kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?” West added of the episode.

A spokesperson for Kardashian quickly responded to the claim in a statement to Page Six, denying that there was any explicit content on the laptop.

“The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” read the statement.

“Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

Ray J later reacted to West’s claims in a Wednesday tweet:

This needs to stop. I also have kids — Ray J (@RayJ) January 26, 2022

“This needs to stop,” he wrote. “I also have kids.”

