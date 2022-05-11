Kimmel Blasts Elon Musk’s ‘Morality’ Defense for Getting Trump Back on Twitter

Jimmy Kimmel went after Elon Musk for citing “morality” as a reason to get former President Donald Trump back on Twitter.

“I think it was a morally bad decision to be clear and foolish in the extreme,” Musk said of Trump’s Twitter ban on Tuesday.

Musk, who is currently buying Twitter, then confirmed that he would “reverse the perma-ban” if the deal with the platform goes through.

Kimmel addressed Musk’s remarks after highlighting the current shortage in baby formula across the United States.

“Speaking of babies, Elon Musk says that if his deal to buy Twitter goes through, he will reverse the ban on our infant former president, Donald Trump,” Kimmel cracked on Tuesday night.

“Oh good,” Kimmel continued. “We have the part-time DJ who makes flamethrowers and cars that fart in charge of morality now. The guy who named his kids Roman numerals will make sure they don’t do anything foolish!”

The host went on to joke that Trump would need to get a new phone if he were to get back on Twitter, referring to the fact that the former president is being held in contempt by a New York judge for refusing to turn over four cell phones as part of the investigation into his business dealings.

“So far he’s been fined $150,000, which that’s, you know, silencing porn star money, that’s serious money,” Kimmel joked.

