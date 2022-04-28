Kimmel Blasts Former ‘Never Trump Guy’ J.D. Vance for Dramatically Changing His Tune on the Former President

Jimmy Kimmel went after Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance for dramatically switching his stance on former President Donald Trump now that he is running for Ohio Senate.

Vance, who received an endorsement from Trump, was once a “Never Trump guy,” and reportedly suggested the former president could be “America’s Hitler” in recently leaked messages.

Vance once had so many anti-Trump statements, including calling him “reprehensible,” “noxious,” and “an idiot,” that conservative organization Club for Growth has been using them in attack ads against the candidate.

“Yeah, that’s right. Right? Is that wrong?” Kimmel said, later adding, “Then, J.D. smelled which way the wind was blowing off the porta-potty that is today’s Republican Party and he changed his tune. All of a sudden, he decided not only isn’t Trump ‘noxious’ and ‘reprehensible,’ he’s now the greatest president of his lifetime and J.D.’s previous opinions, he says, were stupid.”

Vance addressed his anti-Trump statements during an Ohio Republican Senate debate, telling the crowd, “All of us say stupid things, and I happen to say stupid things very publicly.”

Kimmel went on to crack that “‘Vote for me—I say stupid things very publicly’” was a “great qualification for a future senator.”

“But guess what? It worked,” he added. “Trump actually endorsed J.D., the guy who called him an idiot, which leaves the Club for Growth now in the hilarious position of being mad at Trump for endorsing a candidate that isn’t sufficiently pro-Trump. It’s an ‘I hate Mexicans’ standoff.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com