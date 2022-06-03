Kimmel Tears Into ‘Shameless, Worthless Grifter’ Don Jr. for Touting Merch Made in China as ‘Designed and Embroidered in the USA’

Jimmy Kimmel called out Donald Trump Jr. for boasting that items on his website were “Designed and embroidered in the USA” when they were actually made in China.

“The hypocrisy, they don’t even try to hide it anymore,” Kimmel said on Thursday night. “I guess they don’t need to hide it, nobody seems to notice.”

The host then pulled up an image of an “FJB,” a.k.a “F*ck Joe Biden,” hat that Trump Jr. is selling on his site.

“It may have been designed and embroidered here but, we ordered one of the hats, and boy you’re not gonna believe this,” Kimmel said before revealing a tag that said, “Made in China.”

Trump Jr.’s “Let’s Go Brandon” merchandise? Made in Nicaragua.

“Just in time for Pride Month, we’ve got this, uh … ‘Let’s Get Biden to Quit, LGBTQ’ hoodie, designed and printed in the USA and made in … El Salvador.”

Of course, nothing on Trump Jr.’s website indicates that the products are made in China or outside of the United States. That’s probably because he has consistently touted how his father President Donald Trump was “tough on China” while saying things like, “Hunter Biden’s in bed with China.”

“And why doesn’t he have shirts made here?” Kimmel asked. “Because they cost about 30 percent more to have them made here.”

The host then showed off his own merchandise to the audience, proudly noting that it was made right here in the U.S.

“Shameless, worthless grifters and leeches is what these people are,” Kimmel concluded. “And remember that!”

