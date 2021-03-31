Late Night (Cheese) War: Jimmy Kimmel Tries to One-Up Jimmy Fallon’s Pizza for Charity Cook-Off
The late night wars are back and cheesier than ever.
Over the weekend, Jimmy Fallon tried his hand at making pizza after watching the CNN docuseries Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.
The Tonight Show host posted a video to Instagram going step by step trying to make the “best pizza ever.” And clearly after trying just one bite, he considered it a tremendous success.
The pizza certainly looked appetizing, but then Jimmy Kimmel tried to one-up him on Wednesday, gently roasting Fallon as “no Stanley Tucci.”
“Let me show you how to make a pizza, okay?” Kimmel continued, before concocting a pizza creation of his own.
Kimmel’s pizza looked mouth-watering as well, but in the pizza wars, there can only be one winner.
Kimmel’s post encouraged fans to vote on which pizza is better for a charity competition to raise money for No Kid Hungry.
Thank you for gifting us a generous slice of the #LateNightWars action, @jimmykimmel and @jimmyfallon! May the best pizza win! 🧡🍕🧡 https://t.co/0J1rjc6kB0 https://t.co/wuCTCxRhPG pic.twitter.com/fm1y4XEBxm
— No Kid Hungry (@nokidhungry) March 31, 2021
So this way, everyone wins. People raise money for a good cause, and as a bonus, pizza!
