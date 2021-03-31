The late night wars are back and cheesier than ever.

Over the weekend, Jimmy Fallon tried his hand at making pizza after watching the CNN docuseries Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

The Tonight Show host posted a video to Instagram going step by step trying to make the “best pizza ever.” And clearly after trying just one bite, he considered it a tremendous success.

The pizza certainly looked appetizing, but then Jimmy Kimmel tried to one-up him on Wednesday, gently roasting Fallon as “no Stanley Tucci.”

“Let me show you how to make a pizza, okay?” Kimmel continued, before concocting a pizza creation of his own.

Kimmel’s pizza looked mouth-watering as well, but in the pizza wars, there can only be one winner.

Kimmel’s post encouraged fans to vote on which pizza is better for a charity competition to raise money for No Kid Hungry.

So this way, everyone wins. People raise money for a good cause, and as a bonus, pizza!

