Leslie Jones Continues to Fan Girl Over Steve Kornacki, Live Tweets MSNBC’s Election Coverage All Night

By Leia IdlibyJan 6th, 2021, 10:42 am

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Georgia Senate runoff elections were last night, sparking MSNBC mega fan and comedian Leslie Jones to hilariously live tweet the network’s coverage yet again.

Jones fan-girled over her “love” Steve Kornacki, rated each guest’s rooms, and commented on the network’s coverage for the entire night — live tweeting from 2 pm – 4 am ET.

Jones kicked off the night by watching a rerun of Joy Reid’s latest interview with Errin Haines, editor-at-large of The 19th News. The comedian labeled Haines her “favorite” before praising her hair and glasses — which Jones also noticed matched the gold lamp behind her.

The Saturday Night Live alumna took a two-hour break before live covering Nicole Wallace’s 4 pm ET program, commenting on her guest’s fashion choices:

Jones particularly enjoyed Wallace’s reporting on the Kenosha police officers who shot Jacob Blake, applauding her for condemning the Wisconsin prosecutors that decided not to file criminal charges. The comedian also complimented the anchor’s “lovely” pink top.

Jones’s best MSNBC coverage came when her “love”Kornacki was back at the map, reporting on Georgia’s twin Senate runoff races. The comedian also took the time to scold MSNBC for spreading the reporter too thin and “passing Steve Kornacki around like a joint.” “He’s not a joint!” Jones exclaimed.

Although, Axios’ Jonathan Swan and his “nice voice” gave Kornacki a run for his money:

Former Florida representative David Jolly additionally caught Jones’ eye, who admitted she would “still come up to [him] at a bar” despite his decision to shave his beard.

The comedian also showed her love for Stacey Abrams, predicting that she would become the president some day:

Although Jones’ reporting was spot on for most of the night, she did slip up during Rachel Maddow’s program by referring to Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) as a Republican:

Jones continued to tweet well into the early morning, celebrating Rev. Raphael Warnock’s projected win before wishing New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi a happy birthday.

Jones wrapped up her tweet storm at roughly 4 am ET, announcing that she was going to bed instead of waiting up for the results of Jon Ossoff and Sen. David Perdue’s (R-GA) race.

