Liam Neeson Says He ‘Fell in Love’ with Mystery Woman While Filming in Australia, But ‘She Was Taken’

Liam Neeson revealed that he “fell in love” in while filming in Australia, but it doesn’t sound as if things worked out.

The actor shared the story while promoting his new action-thriller Blacklight on Australian morning show Sunrise Monday.

Liam Neeson is back on the big screen in #Blacklight, a new action thriller filmed in Australia! @NelsonAspen spoke to the star about why he “thoroughly enjoyed” his two weeks in hotel quarantine and the mystery Melbourne woman he “fell in love” with 👀 pic.twitter.com/LLX1M2bJ0j — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) February 6, 2022

“I loved Melbourne, I loved our Australian crew,” Neeson said. “Every department was superb but they were their own people, do you know what I mean?”

Neeson went on to say that he “made a couple of pals” while filming in Melbourne, and even “fell in love once.”

“But she was taken,” Neeson added with a grin, clearly noting the reference to his 2008 film Taken.

While Neeson did not expand on the claim any further, he shared that he would be returning to Australia, adding, “I look forward to going back, I really do.”

The comment prompted Sunrise host David Koch to ask viewers for any hints on the mystery woman, as both he and co-host Natalie Barr admitted to being “intrigued” by the confession.

“If you know the lady involved, go to the Facebook page,” Koch said. “Give us some hints!”

Comedian Amy Schumer later took the interview as an opportunity to poke fun at Neeson, posting a screenshot of a Daily Mail headline on the actor’s newfound love with the caption “Taken 4?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @amyschumer

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com