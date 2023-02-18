Marvel Actress Claims Disney Actually Supported Her Amid ‘Cancellation’ Rumors Over Covid Vax Protests

Evangeline Lilly claimed she doesn’t fear professional repercussions over her covid vaccine views as Disney and Marvel have quietly supported her amid “cancellation” rumors.

Lilly, who currently stars in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, addressed controversy around her views on the covid vaccine.

The Lost and Hobbit actress made headlines for attending a vaccine protest last year. She said in a social media post afterwards that she is “pro choice” and against mandating vaccines.

Multiple actors have come forward to reveal vaccine mandates are actually behind them losing jobs, including conservative filmmaker Matthew Marsden and rapper Ice Cube, the latter of whom said he lost out on a $9 million payday because he refused to get jabbed.

According to Lilly though, she received support when some were predicting her views were going to get her “cancelled.” The actress told the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, hosted by Josh Horowitz, this week that Director Peyton Reed, who is behind all three Ant-Man movies, called her to tell her Marvel and Disney — which owns Marvel — were not behind any movements to get her removed from the franchise. She said Disney has also informed her in conversations that they don’t believe her views are any of their business.

Lilly said:

“I’ve had direct conversations with them that I have instigated and they’ve always said, ‘That’s not our business. That’s not for us to tell you how to live your life or what opinions to have.’ And I actually even got a really supportive phone call from Peyton Reed at one point and just saying like, ’Just so you know, there’s some rumors spreading about Marvel ditching you or canceling you. And that didn’t come from Marvel and that didn’t come from us, so just ignore that.”

In an interview with Esquire, Lilly further explained that she feared she would “wake the giant” by going public with her covid vaccine protests.

“I know the beast that I’m attacking. I know that I have a little pebble and there’s this fucking Goliath giant. If I shoot this pebble, it’s going to wake the giant,” she said.

