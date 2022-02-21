Marvel’s Evangeline Lilly Calls On Justin Trudeau to Meet With Canadian Truckers Protesting Vaccine Mandates: ‘Why Won’t You Sit With Them?’

Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly has called on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to speak with the truckers currently protesting vaccine mandates for drivers who cross the border.

Lilly, who is from the Canadian province Alberta, addressed Trudeau in a video posted to the Instagram account for the Canadian news show Bridge City News, which airs on a Christian television network called Miracle Channel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridge City News (@bridgecitynews)

“Actress Evangeline Lilly calls on PM Trudeau to make unifying Canadians his priority right now,” read the caption. “She seems to be asking him to employ the most Canadian of all virtues: diplomacy, negotiation and compromise – virtues that have kept us peaceful and prosperous for 152 years.”

In the video, Lilly calls out Trudeau’s “current approach to and current treatment” of those protesting the mandate, noting that they have “asked to meet with you, prime minister, medical experts, top scientists, doctors, nurses, parents, grandparents, intelligent, loving, concerned citizens.”

For the past month, Canadian truckers have been protesting Covid-19 mandates that require drivers traveling from the United States to Canada to be vaccinated.

The protests, which began in Canada’s capital of Ottawa, have spread to Toronto, Quebec City, and Calgary — causing supply-chain disruptions and completely shutting down roads.

“Why won’t you sit with them? If you are so convinced of your own reasons for the mandates, sit down and talk the leaders,” she added, claiming that 2.3 million people took part in the trucker convoy despite a Reuters’ fact check placing the number in the tens of thousands.

“Listen to what they have to say with a mind open to hearing things that might go against the ideas you are entrenched in.”

Lilly suggested that there could be ways to bring Canadians together that Trudeau has failed to consider before blaming the media for creating such a divide in the nation.

“Listening is the only way out of the ideological mess the media has broiled us all into,” she said.

This is not the first time Lilly has defended those protesting vaccine mandates, as she attended an anti-vaccine rally in Washington, D.C. last month.

Lilly did not attend just any rally but was at the very same protest where Robert F. Kennedy Jr. compared those who defy mandates to Jewish people hiding from Nazis during the Holocaust.

“I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will…This is not the way.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com