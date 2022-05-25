Matthew McConaughey Calls for Action After School Shooting in His Hometown: ‘Tragically Proven that We Are Failing’
Matthew McConaughey shared an emotional call for action after the elementary school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.
“As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my home town of Uvalde, Texas,” McConaughey wrote in a statement shared on Twitter Tuesday night. “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us.”
McConaughey made the statement after at least nineteen children and two adults were killed when an armed man, suspected to be 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, targeted the Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.
