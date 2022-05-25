Matthew McConaughey shared an emotional call for action after the elementary school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.

“As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my home town of Uvalde, Texas,” McConaughey wrote in a statement shared on Twitter Tuesday night. “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us.”

McConaughey made the statement after at least nineteen children and two adults were killed when an armed man, suspected to be 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, targeted the Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

“The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?” he wrote. “We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.” The actor went on to ask “Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers” to reevaluate and “renegotiate our wants from our needs,” noting that gun violence “has tragically become our children’s issue.” “This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better,” he wrote. “We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.” McConaughey, a father of three whose mother is a retired teacher, ended his message by expressing empathy to the victims’ families. “To those who dropped their loved ones off to school not knowing that today was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming,” he said.

