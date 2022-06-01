Megyn Kelly Argues Amber Heard Is ‘Unemployable’ Following Depp Verdict: The Nation Decided She Was a ‘Liar’

Megyn Kelly says following the Johnny Depp verdict earlier today, Amber Heard is a walking red flag when she returns to Hollywood.

Speaking with Floyd Abrams on the Wednesday edition of his podcast Speaking Freely, Kelly said Heard is now completely ‘unemployable.’

Abrams, the father of Mediaite founder Dan Abrams, asked Kelly what she believed was next for Heard following the jury’s decision to award Depp with $15 million dollars.

“I think she’s professionally ruined for the time being,” Kelly said bluntly. “I’m not sure whether she comes back from this, even in a town that’s very liberal and that would be much more in the knee jerk ‘I believe all women camp.'”

She continued, “The problem for her in Hollywood is not that a jury has said what it’s said. The problem for her in Hollywood is the nation watched this trial and they decided she was a liar and he was a truth-teller.”

“Yes, they were manipulated by the press,” Kelly admitted. “Yes, they saw YouTube mashups that the jury didn’t see and all of that, but they had the opportunity to decide with her in the court of public opinion, if that’s how they were feeling and in watching her testimonial and so on, they didn’t.”

“Hollywood, before it’s woke these days, has gotta be somewhat business-minded and capitalist,” she added. “There was already a petition with, I don’t know, between three and 4 million. Maybe it’s more now to get her booted out of the next Aquaman sequel.”

The petition referenced by Kelly, has circulated the internet after being created on Change.org, where currently over 4.5 million people have signed their name under the rallying cry, Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2.

“They don’t wanna see her,” Kelly concluded. “She’s come to represent more than a woman who falsely accused a beloved actor. She’s come to represent all women who women and men feel have made false accusations. Now that’s unfair, but that’s where we are. And that’s why I say she’s probably unemployable.”

Listen above via Speaking Freely.

