CNN Pushes, Watters Waxes, Hayes Cracks Up | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Shimon Prokupecz

CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz confronted Uvalde Independent School District Police Chief Pedro Arredondo outside his office this morning.

Arredondo was behind the law enforcement response to last week’s massacre at Robb Elementary School. As the incident commander, he made the call to hold off breaching the classroom door.

Uvalde PD and the school district police have stopped cooperating with the investigation into that disastrous response, and Arredondo, a city council member as of last night, was equally uncooperative with CNN.

He has not responded to interview requests, so Prokupecz waited outside the school district office to confront him as he tried to sneak in the back. As the chief exited his car, Prokupecz asked to talk to him about those fateful decisions.

Arredondo rebuffed the question, saying that they were “not going to release anything,” because “we have people in our community being buried.”

“How do you explain yourself?” Prokupecz asked.

“We’re going to be respectful, respectful to the families–” said Arredondo a few times.

“I understand that,” Prokupecz interjected. “You have an opportunity to explain yourself to the parents.”

“We’re going to do that eventually, obviously,” the chief replied.

It went on that way. Prokupecz told anchor Poppy Harlow they’d given Arredondo “ample opportunity” to respond, but “he chose to dodge those questions.”

“There’s still a lot of questions that he needs to answer,” said Prokupecz.

“Absolutely,” Harlow replied. “He said when the families stop grieving — they’re never going to stop grieving and they deserve answers.”

That is exactly right. And why this was important work by CNN — work that isn’t over.