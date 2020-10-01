Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for comedian Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel, and it takes aim at Vice President Mike Pence.

In the trailer for The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, Cohen’s Borat discovers that he is too famous after the first 2006 movie and must wear disguises to operate undetected.

The movie — which was filmed this year during the coronavirus pandemic — also introduces Borat’s daughter, mocks reactions to Covid-19, and, according to the trailer, features a scene where Cohen bursts into Mike Pence’s CPAC speech dressed as President Donald Trump with a woman over his shoulder.

“Michael Pennis! I brought a girl for you!” Borat shouts, as CPAC attendees stare.

Jagshemash. If you see only one moviefilm this year, please see the only one that got made – mine.

Great success! Please, you look. Chenquieh. pic.twitter.com/ygtv4RT4GG — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 1, 2020

Cohen previously made headlines in 2018 with his show This is America, where he played several characters and managed to successfully trick a range of political figures, including former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, former Vice President Dick Cheney, Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC), former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, OJ Simpson, former Republican Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh, and Georgia State Rep. Jason Spencer — who resigned after Cohen tricked him into shouting the N-word and exposing his buttocks as part of a fake counter-terrorism training exercise.

The Borat sequel is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 23.

Watch above via Amazon Prime Video.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]