Obama Film Label Releasing Kevin Hart Movie Draws ‘Ire’ After Past Homophobic Jokes

Some Hollywood insiders are reportedly upset with Barack and Michelle Obama for acquiring the new Kevin Hart comedy Fatherhood based on the criticism he’s received for old homophobic jokes.

The Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground, has teamed up with Netflix to release Hart’s latest project, which was originally developed at Sony. The film’s planned theatrical release was upended by the Covid-19 pandemic, making it the latest big-screen movie to be sold to a streaming platform.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Obamas “getting into business with Hart has privately drawn the ire of some industryites.”

As you might recall, in 2018, Hart stepped down from hosting the Oscars after a series of homophobic, years-old tweets resurfaced, causing many to protest the Academy’s selection.

After initially refusing to apologize for his old jokes, Hart later released a statement on Twitter saying, “I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” adding, “I’m sorry that I hurt people…I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart.”

The comedian also apologized in several interviews, including one on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but critics such as CNN anchor Don Lemon maintained that Hart still hadn’t done enough to “be an ally” to the LGBTQ community.

The Hollywood Reporter, however, notes that Fatherhood is a “family-friendly” movie that offers “an on-brand message for the Obamas and their first shot at working with a bona fide movie star,” which likely factored into their decision to acquire the project.

The Obamas signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix in 2018. In addition to Fatherhood, their latest acquisition also includes the Michael Keaton 9/11 drama Worth.

A documentary about the former first lady, titled Becoming, was released on Netflix last May. The Obamas also produced the documentaries American Factory and Crip Camp for the streamer.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]