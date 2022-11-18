‘OOF!’ Poppy Harlow Taken Aback By Chris Wallace’s Grilling of Tarantino Over Harvey Weinstein’s Years of Serial Rape

CNN anchor Poppy Harlow was taken aback by an intense exchange between Chris Wallace and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino on the subject of Harvey Weinstein’s years of serial sexual assault.

The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace on HBO Max feature Tarantino, journalist Kara Swisher, and star entertainer Billy Porter.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Harlow introduced the Weinstein exchange by telling Wallace, “You get these not just remarkable interviews, but these interviews where you get people to say something we’ve never heard before. And you did it this week with Quentin Tarantino.”

After the gripping clip, Harlow and co-anchors Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins discussed Tarantino’s regret for not having done more:

CHRIS WALLACE: You made most of your movies with Harvey Weinstein. You heard stories about him over the years. You’ve said that. Why didn’t you do more to try to stop him and to protect the women?

QUENTIN TARANTINO: Well, I never. Okay. I’d never heard the stories that later came out at all. I heard the same stories that everybody had heard. You know, frankly, to tell you the truth, I, I, I chalked it up to a Mad Men-era version of the boss chasing the secretary around the desk. I’m not saying that’s okay. There was no there was never any talk of rape or anything like that. The reason I didn’t was because that’s a real hard conversation to have, because, I, I felt it was pathetic. I felt what he was doing was pathetic and I didn’t want to deal with his patheticness.

CHRIS WALLACE: Obviously, you say you didn’t know how severe it was, but did you think it was casting couch type stuff, kind of Hollywood lore?

QUENTIN TARANTINO: I didn’t think it was, “okay, you do this for me or you’re not going to get this movie.” I did, and I never heard any actresses say anything like that. It was just a you know, you know, “just don’t get in the back of a limo with him.” Again, it was easy. It was easy. It was easy to compartmentalize that to, you know, to some degree. Anyway, I feel bad about, look, I feel bad about it now. But what I, but what I feel bad about is I feel bad that I did not have a man-to-man talk with him about it.

POPPY HARLOW: Oof! That, Chris, that last part is everything. That’s what I was waiting for. And what I think I would hope he would say is I you know, it sounds like there is some, some contrition. Do you feel like he could have stopped this? Had he spoken up and had the harder conversations?

CHRIS WALLACE: Well, again, and let me say that what struck me in that section, because, you know, the smarter thing to do would have been just to say condemn Harvey Weinstein.

POPPY HARLOW: Right!

CHRIS WALLACE: And stop talking. But I think he was genuinely regretful and remorseful that he didn’t do more. Now, again, he says he didn’t hear the stories of rape, sexual assault. He just heard basically that he was a lech. But having said that, I think he is genuinely contrite about the fact that he didn’t do more, as he said, to have a man-to-man conversation, with, at some point and say “you can’t do that.” Having said that, you know, from what we’ve heard about the Harvey Weinstein story, there’s no indication that kind of a conversation with Quentin Tarantino would have stopped Harvey Weinstein.

DON LEMON: There you go.

KAITLAN COLLINS: Yeah, but the larger point that it goes to is that people knew something was happening. Something. Yeah. You know, a lot of the people who Chris is, you know, came out afterwards, said, oh, well, I had no idea. And then you heard people more candidly say, well, we’d heard these stories and this and where there’s smoke, there’s fire. And I don’t know, the whole thing is gross.

CHRIS WALLACE: Well, look, you’re exactly right. And you know, the Clintons, you can talk about an awful lot of powerful people who did business with Harvey Weinstein over the years. Well, I heard stories and they leave it there. But in the meantime, a lot of women were being abused.

KAITLAN COLLINS: Absolutely.