Paris Hilton joined the hosts of Fox & Friends to further highlight the horrors teenagers face in certain congregate care facilities.

The socialite sat down on Fox News after speaking at Capitol Hill Wednesday in an effort to push for legislation aimed to establish a bill of rights for teenagers at these centers.

During the press conference, Hilton alleged that she was “strangled, slapped across the face, watched in the shower by male staff, called vulgar names, forced to take medication without a diagnosis, not given a proper education, thrown into solitary confinement in a room covered in scratch marks and smeared in blood and so much more,” while at Provo Canyon School in Utah.

While speaking to Fox & Friends, Hilton highlighted that parents are often unaware of what happens behind closed doors at these facilities, clarifying that her own parents were “in shock, heartbroken, sad” and “angry” to discover they were lied to by those working at these institutions.

“The parents are just as much victims as these children that have to go to these types of places,” she added, prompting Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy to note that Hilton attended four of these facilities as a teenager.

Doocy pointed out that while Hilton was exposed to so much trauma while at these centers, she was unable to communicate with the outside world and expose the “living hell those places were.”

Hilton then sounded the alarm over the “deceptive marketing” these facilities use to attract parents, saying that her parents thought she would be attending a “normal boarding school.”

“When I got out of there I was just so traumatized that I didn’t ever even want to think about it or speak about it out loud, so it was something I just buried inside for over 20 years,” Hilton said, explaining her decision to share her stories now.

“But I’m so grateful that I have told my story now because it’s just been so healing and the fact that it’s made such impact so far, changing laws in seven states and now here, trying to push legislation on our bills, so it’s just – I’m very proud have turned my pain into a purpose.”

Hilton later shared her message to everyone in Washington D.C., stressing that this is not a political issue but a “human rights issue for children who are dying in the name of treatment.”

The entrepreneur and influencer was referring to the death of 16-year-old Cornelius Frederick, who was suffocated to death at a Michigan facility after he threw a sandwich.

“I really urge Congress and the president to act now because this is an emergency,” she added, pushing for the enactment of The Accountability for Congregate Care Act.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com