Paris Hilton Testifies That She Was ‘Verbally, Mentally, and Physically Abused on a Daily Basis’ at a Treatment Facility For Teenagers

Paris Hilton testified before the Utah State Capitol on Monday in favor of a bill that would regulate treatment centers for teenagers, referencing her own “traumatizing” experience with the Provo Canyon School in the 1990s.

“Although Provo Canyon School marketed itself as a premier treatment center, it was as if hell itself was on Earth,” Hilton said to Utah lawmakers. “I cried myself to sleep every single night, praying I would wake up from this nightmare.”

.@ParisHilton joined the Senate for afternoon floor time. She will be testifying in the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement & Criminal Justice Committee this afternoon about her time at a youth residential treatment center. #utpol #utleg pic.twitter.com/TC35uIVseW — Utah Senate (@utahsenate) February 8, 2021



Hilton first revealed the abuse she endured at the school in her 2020 documentary This is Paris, experience at Utah’s Provo Canyon School in her 2020 documentary This is Paris. The socialite later led a protest calling for the school to be shut down.

“For the past 20 years, I’ve had a recurring nightmare where I’m kidnapped in the middle of the night by two strangers, strip-searched, and locked in a facility,” she said. “I wish I could tell you this haunting nightmare was just a dream, but it is not.”

“When I was 16, two transporters woke me up in the middle of the night with handcuffs,” she continued. “They asked me if I wanted to go the easy way or the hard way. They carried me out of my home as I screamed at the top of my lungs for my parents’ help.”

Hilton earned the support of Utah State Senator Mike McKell (R), who praised the star for using her “platform and voice to bring attention to an industry that desperately needs reform.”

“I am grateful for survivors like @ParisHilton who use their platform and voice to bring attention to an industry that desperately needs reform. As a state, we will take the necessary steps to increase transparency and safety to prevent further abuse.” –Sen. @mikemckellutah pic.twitter.com/0LkeT1gHxn — Utah Senate (@utahsenate) February 9, 2021

“I am proof that money doesn’t protect against abuse,” Hilton said. “The state of Utah must monitor the companies taking exorbitant amounts of money from desperate people and taxpayers. People are profiting off of the abuse of children. This is not right. This is so wrong.”

Describing her time at Provo Canyon School, revealing that she “was no longer Paris” and instead only referred to as “number 127.” Hilton also said she “didn’t breathe fresh air or see the sunlight for 11 months,” adding that she was “forced to consume medication that made me feel numb and exhausted.”

She detailed her time in solitary confinement — saying that just one day in isolation felt like a week — and noted that she was “verbally, mentally, and physically abused on a daily basis.”

“That small room covered in scratch marks and smeared blood with no bathroom is one of the most vivid and traumatizing memories I’ve ever experienced in my entire life,” she added, later claiming the staff were “evil and sadistic and seemed to enjoy their power in being able to abuse children.”

Hilton told lawmakers that she regularly saw children being beaten, strangled, thrown against walls and objects and even sexually harassed and abused. The socialite claimed she herself was strangled by a staff member at a treatment facility, revealing she was abused at both facilities she attended as a teenager.

“There was zero privacy — every time I would use the bathroom or take a shower, it was monitored,” she said. “At 16 years old, as a child, I felt their piercing eyes staring at my naked body. I was just a kid and felt violated every single day.”

Hilton referenced one staff member in particular, who allegedly bragged about being the one “who broke Paris Hilton,” noting that it violates confidentiality agreements.

Hilton noted that her trauma and her nightmares may never go away, highlighting that she is still committed to ensuring no other child goes through the abuse she experienced at Provo Canyon School

“I’m going to be honest — talking about something so personal was, and is, still terrifying,” she said. “But I cannot go to sleep at night knowing that there are children that are enduring the same abuse that I and so many others went through, and neither should you.”

“And maybe if I stop their nightmares, it will stop mine too,” she added.

