Pete Davidson Addresses SNL Exit in Emotional Post: ‘Got to Share So Much With This Audience’

Ahead of Pete Davidson‘s exit from Saturday Night Live, the comedian signed off in an emotional Instagram post in which he reflected on his journey and growth since joining the cast.

“It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one,” Davidson said in a message shared by comedian Dave Sirius (since Davidson is not on Instagram himself). “When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t but especially back then. I wasn’t really a sketch performer I was just a stand up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Sirus (@davesirus)

“I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform,” he added.

Davidson’s departure comes after eight years with the show amid a cast shakeup that reportedly also includes the exits of McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney.

In the social media post, Davidson shared a video taken after performing his first sketch eight years ago and commented that seeing the video again made him “super emotional in the best way.”

“I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes,” Davidson said. “We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life.”

After the thanking the show for the life lessons and memories, Davidson joked that he “can’t wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com