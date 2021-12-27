Rachel Maddow Questions Whether There Really Is ‘No Such Thing as a Bad Dog’ After Her Pup Destroys Her Glasses

By Alex GriffingDec 27th, 2021, 4:55 pm
 

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow took a quick break from political commentary on Monday, to offer the often-contentious world of Twitter a little bit of light-hearted dog humor.

The top-rated MSNBC host tweeted out a picture of her broken glasses with the caption, “I know there is no such thing as a bad dog, but surely this is not the work of a good one.”

The tweet quickly went viral and racked up over twenty thousand likes in just a few hours as dog lovers united across the Twitterverse to defend their loyal pets.

MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Alene responded, “Dogs are, by definition, good doggies even when we fail to have the intellect to appreciate their motives. I say this as someone who has a chewed-up skein of yarn attached to some half-finished knitting on her hands this morning.”

CBS Sports analyst Amy Trask offered a legal argument as well, “I write on behalf of my client, re-fur-ed to me by @RiddickTNT – we plead in the alternative that this is circumstantial evidence which does not prove wrongdoing, it is an attractive (and dangerous!) nuisance, and it may also be entrapment – please give my client treats – and hi.”

Meanwhile, some dog loyalists were quick to blame cats. “Innocent. Obviously, it’s another case where a cat breaks in & frames the dog. You see it all the time when it comes to eyewear,” jested a former congressional candidate from Texas.

Former Republican operative Steve Schmidt struck a more serious tone, replying, “He/She feels unseen! Pet Therapy is a hobby with practical applications. It’s helped me deal with a lot of politicians over the years.”

Here is an assortment of other humorous replies, some offering solidarity, while many simply showed off the destruction wreaked by their innocent (or not) dogs:

