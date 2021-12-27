Rachel Maddow Questions Whether There Really Is ‘No Such Thing as a Bad Dog’ After Her Pup Destroys Her Glasses

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow took a quick break from political commentary on Monday, to offer the often-contentious world of Twitter a little bit of light-hearted dog humor.

The top-rated MSNBC host tweeted out a picture of her broken glasses with the caption, “I know there is no such thing as a bad dog, but surely this is not the work of a good one.”

I know there is no such thing as a bad dog, but surely this is not the work of a good one. pic.twitter.com/DSeqivpWSe — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) December 27, 2021

The tweet quickly went viral and racked up over twenty thousand likes in just a few hours as dog lovers united across the Twitterverse to defend their loyal pets.

MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Alene responded, “Dogs are, by definition, good doggies even when we fail to have the intellect to appreciate their motives. I say this as someone who has a chewed-up skein of yarn attached to some half-finished knitting on her hands this morning.”

Dogs are, by definition, good doggies even when we fail to have the intellect to appreciate their motives 😂 I say this as someone who has a chewed up skein of yarn attached to some half finished knitting on her hands this morning. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 27, 2021

CBS Sports analyst Amy Trask offered a legal argument as well, “I write on behalf of my client, re-fur-ed to me by @RiddickTNT – we plead in the alternative that this is circumstantial evidence which does not prove wrongdoing, it is an attractive (and dangerous!) nuisance, and it may also be entrapment – please give my client treats – and hi.”

I write on behalf of my client, re-fur-ed to me by @RiddickTNT – we plead in the alternative that this is circumstantial evidence which does not prove wrongdoing, it is an attractive (and dangerous!) nuisance, and it may also be entrapment – please give my client treats – and hi. — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) December 27, 2021

Meanwhile, some dog loyalists were quick to blame cats. “Innocent. Obviously, it’s another case where a cat breaks in & frames the dog. You see it all the time when it comes to eyewear,” jested a former congressional candidate from Texas.

Innocent. Obviously, it’s another case where a cat breaks in & frames the dog. You see it all the time when it comes to eyewear. pic.twitter.com/KWuKCAEsgL — Russell Foster for Texas (@RussellFosterTX) December 27, 2021

Former Republican operative Steve Schmidt struck a more serious tone, replying, “He/She feels unseen! Pet Therapy is a hobby with practical applications. It’s helped me deal with a lot of politicians over the years.”

He/She feels unseen! Pet Therapy is a hobby with practical applications. It’s helped me deal with a lot of politicians over the years. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) December 27, 2021

Here is an assortment of other humorous replies, some offering solidarity, while many simply showed off the destruction wreaked by their innocent (or not) dogs:

THE DOG IS A GOOD BOI CLEARLY IT IS THE GLASSES THAT WERE BAD GIVE HIM A TREAT FOR KEEPING YOU SAFE — Gayton Gomez (@gpgomez) December 27, 2021

This one may not be a “good dog”. 😁 pic.twitter.com/C6921mQnpd — theartistwolfami (@The_Artist_Wolf) December 27, 2021

River dog skulking off to hide after chasing Travis around the tree 😆 pic.twitter.com/h12opQ2MAx — Nicola Burnell (@capecodnic) December 27, 2021

I ended up having to put my Christmas tree in my bedroom (keeping my door closed of course) because I got tired of my cat Theo knocking it down in the living room pic.twitter.com/RtIgjNn0h1 — Anita Grider (@grider_anita) December 27, 2021

