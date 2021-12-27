GOP Hits Biden For Saying ‘There Is No Federal Solution’ to Covid

The Republican Party hit President Joe Biden on Monday over saying that “there is no federal solution” to combatting the coronavirus.

Biden made that remark during a meeting with governors amid the spike in Covid cases.

“BIDEN, TODAY: ‘There is no federal solution’ to COVID,” tweeted the Republican National Committee. “BIDEN, 2020: ‘I’m going to shut down the virus.’”

BIDEN, TODAY: “There is no federal solution” to COVID. BIDEN, 2020: “I’m going to shut down the virus.” pic.twitter.com/3d1RaHRcyX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 27, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com