GOP Hits Biden For Saying ‘There Is No Federal Solution’ to Covid

By Jackson RichmanDec 27th, 2021, 5:04 pm
 

Joe Biden

The Republican Party hit President Joe Biden on Monday over saying that “there is no federal solution” to combatting the coronavirus.

Biden made that remark during a meeting with governors amid the spike in Covid cases.

“BIDEN, TODAY: ‘There is no federal solution’ to COVID,” tweeted the Republican National Committee. “BIDEN, 2020: ‘I’m going to shut down the virus.’”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: