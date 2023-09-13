Sean Penn Says He Would Have Personally and Extrajudicially Murdered All 9/11 Terrorists If He Were President in 2001

Sean Penn went on the warpath in a recent interview describing how he would’ve dealt with the perpetrators of 9/11 regardless of any legal repercussions there might’ve been.

The actor was the subject of a Variety profile that delved into numerous aspects of his sociopolitical activism, his outspoken history, and everything in between. The profile also explored the passion and anger Penn has exhibited on numerous past occasions, including his criticism of former President George W. Bush for how his administration handled the War on Terror.

Despite his problems with Bush, Penn went into dark terms when he claimed that if he were president, he would’ve disregarded any counsel or international concerns in order to bring death upon those behind the 9/11 attacks.

From Variety:

Back in Malibu, Penn says he would have responded to 9/11 differently if he had been president. His proposal would not have been approved by Amnesty International. “I’d have let White House counsel know that they are on vacation,” Penn tells me. “I’m not consulting with them. If I have to go to prison, I’ll go, but I’m going to kill them. I’m killing everyone that did this. But only them. And we know where the fuck they are.”

A significant chunk of the article also focused on Penn’s friendship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and his pledge to smelt his Oscars awards into bullets if the Academy Awards wouldn’t let the wartime leader virtually address them last year. The way Penn sees it, Zelensky’s appearance would’ve never entailed the drama that the Academy wound up seeing when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage

“I don’t know Will Smith. I met him once,” Penn says. “He seemed very nice when I met him. He was so fucking good in ‘King Richard.’” He lights another in an unchained melody of American Spirit cigarettes. “So why the fuck did you just spit on yourself and everybody else with this stupid fucking thing? Why did I go to fucking jail for what you just did? And you’re still sitting there? Why are you guys standing and applauding his worst moment as a person?” Someone pops a head in to make sure everything is OK. Penn waves them away. He is not done. “This fucking bullshit wouldn’t have happened with Zelensky. Will Smith would never have left that chair to be part of stupid violence. It never would have happened.”

A third instance of Penn’s fervor was visible as he denounced AI’s encroachment on the entertainment industry. The use of AI and other new technologies have been a major point of controversy in the midst of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, and Penn was described as “particularly livid over the studios’ purported lust for the likenesses and voices of SAG actors for future AI use.”

That’s when Penn expressed his moral objections to the entire concept of digital recreation:

He has an idea that he is convinced will break the logjam. It starts with Penn and a camera crew being in a room with studio heads. Penn will then offer trade: “So you want my scans and voice data and all that. OK, here’s what I think is fair: I want your daughter’s, because I want to create a virtual replica of her and invite my friends over to do whatever we want in a virtual party right now. Would you please look at the camera and tell me you think that’s cool?” Penn pauses long enough for me to check if he is serious. That is an affirmative. “It’s not about business,” he says. “It’s an indecent proposal. That they would do that and not be taken to task for it is insulting. This is a real exposé on morality — a lack of morality.”

