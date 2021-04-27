Seth Meyers Blasts Fox News and Don Jr. for Sounding Alarm on Biden’s Nonexistent Burger Crackdown

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Seth Meyers went after Donald Trump Jr. and the Fox News team for pushing the “insane new lie” that President Joe Biden is coming after the nation’s red meat.

While there is nothing to suggest that Biden’s climate plan will go after steaks and burgers, Fox hosts and anchors alike falsely claimed that the proposal would require a 90 percent reduction in red meat consumption.

“Republicans seem to think Joe Biden’s army of Antifa super-soldiers is going to come to your house and take your Dr. Seuss book and your hamburgers, and I’m only slightly exaggerating,” Meyers said on Monday’s Late Night before airing a montage of Fox News and Business hosts pretty much doing just that.

John Roberts, Jesse Watters, Ainsley Earhardt, Pete Hegseth, and Larry Kudlow were all featured pushing the same fabrication: Biden is going after American’s meat.

“That means only one burger a month,” Watters claimed of Biden’s proposal, while Roberts said Americans would only be able to eat four pounds of red meat a year.

“Four pounds a year? That’s my weekly consumption of red meat! At minimum!” Hegseth exclaiming. Kudlow then declaring, “No burgers on July Fourth, no steaks on the barbie. I’m sure middle America is just going to love that. Can you grill those brussels sprouts? So get ready, you can throw back a plant-based beer with your grilled brussels sprouts and wave your American flag.”

Well, good news for Hegseth, Kudlow, and the rest of the Fox team — they can still consume their meat however they would like, even if it’s via meat-based beer.

“That’s right. In Biden’s America, you’ll have to celebrate July Fourth by drinking a plant-based beer. As opposed to, you know, all those meat-based beers,” Meyers cracked. “Does he think PBR stands for pork and beef ribs? Does he think Hamm’s is made with real ham? I mean, what the hell am I supposed to put in my Corona now? A lime wedge? What’s that, it’s always been a lime wedge? Well, in my America we drink our Corona with a pig in a blanket jammed in the neck.”

Fox News anchor John Roberts, who himself pushed the false claim despite being on the network’s hard news team, later had to issue a fact-check regarding their claims about Biden’s climate plan:

On Friday, we told you about a study from the University of Michigan to give some perspective on President Biden’s ambitious climate change goals. That research from 2020 found that cutting back how much red meat people eat would have a drastic impact on harmful greenhouse gas emissions. The data was accurate, but a graphic and the script incorrectly implied it was part of Biden’s plan for dealing with climate change. That is not the case.

The late-night host then went after other GOP figures who rebelled against Biden’s nonexistent plan, including Trump Jr. and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who both took to Twitter to air their grievances.

I’m pretty sure I ate 4 pounds of red meat yesterday. That’s going to be a hard NO from me. https://t.co/wvGC19cN6R — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 24, 2021

Joe Biden’s climate plan includes cutting 90% of red meat from our diets by 2030. They want to limit us to about four pounds a year. Why doesn’t Joe stay out of my kitchen? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 24, 2021

“I’m pretty sure I ate 4 pounds of red meat yesterday. That’s going to be a hard NO from me,” wrote Trump Jr, while Boebert requested that Biden stays out of her kitchen.

“Four pounds?!” Meyers replied to Trump Jr’s tweet. “That’s going to be a hard something from you. Try to get some fiber in there, DJ, Jesus! No wonder this weirdo always has the sweaty, bloated vibe of Joey Chestnut at the end of a hot dog eating contest.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

