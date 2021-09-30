Shakira Says Wild Boars in Barcelona Attacked Her and Stole Her Purse

By Leia IdlibySep 30th, 2021, 11:26 am
 
Shakira In Concert - New York City

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Shakira has accused wild boars of attacking her and her son in a Barcelona park.

The singer posted a series of videos to her Instagram story on Wednesday, during which she told her followers in Spanish that she was “attacked” by wild boars who stole her purse.

“They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it,” she said. “They’ve destroyed everything.”

Her son Milan was also there to corroborate the story, Shakira asking him to “tell the truth” and “Say how your mommy stood up to the wild boar.”

The singer, who lives in Barcelona with her husband and professional Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique, claimed that the attack occurred in a park, yet did not further explain where the incident took place or which park it occurred in.

“In the end they left the bag because I confronted them,” Shakira, who did not seem injured despite the confrontation, told her followers.

Wild boars have been plaguing Barcelona residents for years. According to one report from The Guardian, Barcelona police logged 1,187 phone calls regarding issues with the hogs in 2016 alone.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: