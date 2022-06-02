Stars Rally Around Johnny Depp After Defamation Trial Win Against Amber Heard

The blockbuster defamation trial between former spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has officially come to an end, and the stars have started to weigh in.

The trial was full of celebrity namedrops and appearances throughout, with several mentions of Elon Musk, video testimony from Kate Moss herself, and numerous other Hollywood references.

Naturally, celebrities have thoughts on the celebrity trial and have started to take sides — largely via the social media like button.

BuzzFeed News Reporter Kelsey Weekman compiled a full list of celebrities who have liked either Depp or Heard’s post-verdict statements, and it’s pretty clear who the majority believe.

Per Weekman, celebrities who liked or commented on Depp’s post include:

Ryan Adams (commented “❤️🙌🔥”) Patti Smith Michelle Branch Ashley Benson (commented “🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️”) Bella Hadid Gemma Chan Halle Bailey Naomi Campbell (commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️”) Emma Roberts Rita Ora Chase Stokes Ian Somerhalder Kelsea Ballerini Cazzie David Zoe Saldaña Jason Momoa Kelly Osbourne Vanessa Hudgens Hailey Bieber Jennifer Aniston Chase Hudson Tony Lopez Suni Lee Henry Golding Lucy Hale Zoey Deutch Joey King Amber Fillerup Clark Dominic Fike LaKeith Stanfield Taika Waititi Riley Keough Maren Morris Amanda Knox Kali Uchis Katharine McPhee Foster Cody Simpson Molly Shannon Paris Hilton Christa Allen Harry Jowsey (commented “👏”) Malú Trevejo (commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️”) Khaby Lame (commented “❤️❤️❤️”) Zedd (commented “♥️♥️♥️”) Aubrey O’Day (commented “❤️”) Jenni “JWoww” Farley (commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️”) Daniel Ricciardo Juliette Lewis Jason Priestley Natalie Imbruglia Vanessa Morgan Norman Reedus Gabby Douglas Cat Power Olivia Jade Giannulli KJ Apa

The celebrities who liked Heard’s post? Selma Blair, Jason Momoa, and Sarah Steele.

On Wednesday, the jury determined Heard is guilty of defaming her former spouse in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post.

Depp had sued Heard for $50 million in connection with the op-ed, and the jury awarded him $15 million total.

The jury specifically awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages, but because Virginia law caps punitive damages at $350,000, Depp was awarded $10.35 million total.

The jury also awarded $2 million to Heard in compensatory damages in regards to her $100 million countersuit, as the jury determined Heard had also proven elements of defamation against Depp and his former attorney Adam Waldman.

