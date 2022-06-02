Stars Rally Around Johnny Depp After Defamation Trial Win Against Amber Heard

By Leia Idliby
Jun 2nd, 2022, 1:09 pm
 
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in court

Evelyn Hockstein, Elisabeth Frantz/Getty Images

The blockbuster defamation trial between former spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has officially come to an end, and the stars have started to weigh in.

The trial was full of celebrity namedrops and appearances throughout, with several mentions of Elon Musk, video testimony from Kate Moss herself, and numerous other Hollywood references.

Naturally, celebrities have thoughts on the celebrity trial and have started to take sides — largely via the social media like button.

BuzzFeed News Reporter Kelsey Weekman compiled a full list of celebrities who have liked either Depp or Heard’s post-verdict statements, and it’s pretty clear who the majority believe.

Per Weekman, celebrities who liked or commented on Depp’s post include:

Ryan Adams (commented “❤️🙌🔥”)

Patti Smith

Michelle Branch

Ashley Benson (commented “🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️”)

Bella Hadid

Gemma Chan

Halle Bailey

Naomi Campbell (commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️”)

Emma Roberts

Rita Ora

Chase Stokes

Ian Somerhalder

Kelsea Ballerini

Cazzie David

Zoe Saldaña

Jason Momoa

Kelly Osbourne

Vanessa Hudgens

Hailey Bieber

Jennifer Aniston

Chase Hudson

Tony Lopez

Suni Lee

Henry Golding

Lucy Hale

Zoey Deutch

Joey King

Amber Fillerup Clark

Dominic Fike

LaKeith Stanfield

Taika Waititi

Riley Keough

Maren Morris

Amanda Knox

Kali Uchis

Katharine McPhee Foster

Cody Simpson

Molly Shannon

Paris Hilton

Christa Allen

Harry Jowsey (commented “👏”)

Malú Trevejo (commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️”)

Khaby Lame (commented “❤️❤️❤️”)

Zedd (commented “♥️♥️♥️”)

Aubrey O’Day (commented “❤️”)

Jenni “JWoww” Farley (commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️”)

Daniel Ricciardo

Juliette Lewis

Jason Priestley

Natalie Imbruglia

Vanessa Morgan

Norman Reedus

Gabby Douglas

Cat Power

Olivia Jade Giannulli

KJ Apa

The celebrities who liked Heard’s post? Selma Blair, Jason Momoa, and Sarah Steele. 

On Wednesday, the jury determined Heard is guilty of defaming her former spouse in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post.

Depp had sued Heard for $50 million in connection with the op-ed, and the jury awarded him $15 million total.

The jury specifically awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages, but because Virginia law caps punitive damages at $350,000, Depp was awarded $10.35 million total.

The jury also awarded $2 million to Heard in compensatory damages in regards to her $100 million countersuit, as the jury determined Heard had also proven elements of defamation against Depp and his former attorney Adam Waldman. 

