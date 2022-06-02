Stars Rally Around Johnny Depp After Defamation Trial Win Against Amber Heard
The blockbuster defamation trial between former spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has officially come to an end, and the stars have started to weigh in.
The trial was full of celebrity namedrops and appearances throughout, with several mentions of Elon Musk, video testimony from Kate Moss herself, and numerous other Hollywood references.
Naturally, celebrities have thoughts on the celebrity trial and have started to take sides — largely via the social media like button.
BuzzFeed News Reporter Kelsey Weekman compiled a full list of celebrities who have liked either Depp or Heard’s post-verdict statements, and it’s pretty clear who the majority believe.
Per Weekman, celebrities who liked or commented on Depp’s post include:
Ryan Adams (commented “❤️🙌🔥”)
Patti Smith
Michelle Branch
Ashley Benson (commented “🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️”)
Bella Hadid
Gemma Chan
Halle Bailey
Naomi Campbell (commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️”)
Emma Roberts
Rita Ora
Chase Stokes
Ian Somerhalder
Kelsea Ballerini
Cazzie David
Zoe Saldaña
Jason Momoa
Kelly Osbourne
Vanessa Hudgens
Hailey Bieber
Jennifer Aniston
Chase Hudson
Tony Lopez
Suni Lee
Henry Golding
Lucy Hale
Zoey Deutch
Joey King
Amber Fillerup Clark
Dominic Fike
LaKeith Stanfield
Taika Waititi
Riley Keough
Maren Morris
Amanda Knox
Kali Uchis
Katharine McPhee Foster
Cody Simpson
Molly Shannon
Paris Hilton
Christa Allen
Harry Jowsey (commented “👏”)
Malú Trevejo (commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️”)
Khaby Lame (commented “❤️❤️❤️”)
Zedd (commented “♥️♥️♥️”)
Aubrey O’Day (commented “❤️”)
Jenni “JWoww” Farley (commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️”)
Daniel Ricciardo
Juliette Lewis
Jason Priestley
Natalie Imbruglia
Vanessa Morgan
Norman Reedus
Gabby Douglas
Cat Power
Olivia Jade Giannulli
KJ Apa
The celebrities who liked Heard’s post? Selma Blair, Jason Momoa, and Sarah Steele.
On Wednesday, the jury determined Heard is guilty of defaming her former spouse in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post.
Depp had sued Heard for $50 million in connection with the op-ed, and the jury awarded him $15 million total.
The jury specifically awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages, but because Virginia law caps punitive damages at $350,000, Depp was awarded $10.35 million total.
The jury also awarded $2 million to Heard in compensatory damages in regards to her $100 million countersuit, as the jury determined Heard had also proven elements of defamation against Depp and his former attorney Adam Waldman.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com