Stephen Colbert Goes OFF on Trump for Trying to Seize Voting Machines: ‘Grotesque Violation of Everything That This Country Holds Dear’

Stephen Colbert went off on former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, slamming him over a report that he tried to seize voting machines after the 2020 election.

“Let’s be clear, it is difficult after years of building a thick, protective callus over my heart and my brain, just to protect myself from the hot, black tar of his narcissistic, evil impulses, for me to take this information in for the gargantuan and grotesque violation of everything that this country holds dear,” Colbert said on Tuesday’s Late Show. “But I think it’s worth taking a moment right now to let this sink in, just to marinate in his madness.”

Colbert, who referred to Trump as “former President Coup-ssolini,” went on to suggest that his viewers at home pause the episode to take a moment to “scream into a bag or punch a hole in the drywall.”

“To be clear, the former president, still the leader of one of the two major parties, who has all of the Republicans balls in a little velvet pouch that he wears around his neck like an amulet, wanted U.S. troops to go into your local polling place, grab the machines, throw them in a truck, then God knows what? Waterboard them ‘til they said he won?” Colbert continued. “You should be alarmed, even if you voted for him. Because military coups do not lead to healthy societies. No one ever says, ‘If only we could emulate the economic miracle that is Myanmar.’”

He went on to hit at Trump for working “harder” on attempted election theft than on anything else during his time in the White House, revealing the former president enlisted Rudy Giuliani to ask the Department of Homeland Security if they could seize the machines.

“Do you know how crazy you have to be to hear that you’ve gone too far from Rudy Giuliani?” he asked after sharing that the former Trump attorney believed “the idea of bringing in the military was beyond the pale.”

“That’s like hearing you’ve had too much to drink — from Rudy Giuliani!” the host quipped.

