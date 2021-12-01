Stephen Colbert Slams Dr. Oz’s ‘Lucrative Career as a Liar’ Ahead of Senate Run

Stephen Colbert went after Dr. Mehmet Oz following news that he’s running for Senate in Pennsylvania, pointing to his past “lucrative career as a liar.”

Oz will seek the 2022 Republican nomination to replace Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), who announced that he would be retiring at the end of his term.

“Turns out, running for Senate is the one weird trick to reduce belly fat,” Colbert cracked on Tuesday’s edition of The Late Show.

The host noted that this is Oz’s first time running for office, quipping that he’s “staying humble with his promises” before sharing an ambitious pledge from his campaign website.

“‘Dr. Oz is fundamentally promising to help re-light the divine spark inside every American,'” Colbert said, quoting the site. “I’d settle for cheaper gas, but sure, Doc, check the pilot light on my divine spark, just like they taught you at med school.”

The host then slammed Oz’s “lucrative career as a liar,” faulting him for “peddling questionable health advice on TV.”

Colbert went on to list some of Oz’s more contentious medical advice, including claiming, “Coffee bean pills can help treat weight loss, raspberry ketone will burn fat, and astrological signs may reveal a great deal about our health.”

“Sure, who doesn’t love it when their doctor says, ‘Mr. Johnson, you have cancer … as your star sign, which means an office friendship could turn to romance,'” he joked, earning laughs from the crowd.

“But Dr. Oz may not just have fake medical claims, he may have fake Pennsylvania claims,” Colbert continued. “Because he’s running there despite living in New Jersey for years. And there’s a big difference between Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Something to do with hoagies. I don’t know what it is, but they will murder you over it.”

Watch above, via CBS.

