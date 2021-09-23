Supermodel Linda Evangelista said in an emotional Instagram post that she has been left “permanently deformed” by a popular fat-reduction procedure called CoolSculpting.

“To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised,” Evangelista posted in a Wednesday night Instagram.

Evangelista, who was one of the most in-demand supermodels in the 1990s, revealed that she has been hiding her reaction to the procedure for over five years.

According to Healthline, CoolScuplting is “a noninvasive, nonsurgical medical procedure that helps to remove extra fat cells from beneath the skin,” which received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2010.

“It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries,” Evangelista said of the treatment. “I have been left, as the media has described, ‘unrecognizable.’”

The supermodel went on to explain that she developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH) from the procedure, which Healthline reported is seen in less than one percent of patients, adding that she was not made aware of the risk prior to her treatment.

“PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing. In the process, I have become a recluse,” Evangelista added.

She went on to share that she has taken legal action.

“With this lawsuit, I am moving forward to rid myself of my shame, and going public with my story,” she said. “I’m so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer.”

