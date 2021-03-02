The Daily Show mocked New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with a mashup of footage in which he and his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, joked about him being the “love Gov.”

The video, posted by The Daily Show’s official Twitter account, features a montage of the Cuomo brothers bantering during the governor’s several appearances on his brother’s CNN show.

“Do you think that you’re an attractive person now because you’re single and ready to mingle?” Chris asks his brother in one clip. “Do you really think you are some desirable single person and this is not just people’s pain coming out of them?”

After several more clips of Chris taunting his brother by referring to him as “love Gov,” the footage ends with the governor saying, “I’ve always been a soft guy. I am the love Gov. I’m a cool dude in a loose mood. You know that. I just say let it go. Just go with the flow baby, you know.”

Oh brother pic.twitter.com/vpOlSHBNgc — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 2, 2021

Two of Gov. Cuomo’s former aides, Charlotte Bennett and Lindsey Boylan, have accused him of sexual harassment. Bennett claims the governor repeatedly asked questions about her sex life, while Boylan alleges that he gave her an unsolicited kiss on the lips at his Manhattan office.

A third woman, Anna Ruch, came forward saying Gov. Cuomo acting inappropriately with her at a 2019 wedding reception, where he allegedly asked, “Can I kiss you?” She provided a photo of the encounter to The New York Times.

On Monday, Chris opened his CNN show by saying he “cannot cover” the governor’s sexual harassment scandal “because he is my brother.” This led to widespread criticism on social media questioning why this standard is being applied now after the CNN host’s multiple friendly interviews bantering with and praising his brother.

