The Oscars Are Going Host-less for Second Year in a Row

Last year the Oscars went without a host after the Kevin Hart controversy and the ceremony ended up working out fine.

So they’re doing it again.

The Academy confirmed on Twitter this afternoon that there will be no official host at the 92nd Academy Awards next month.

This year’s #Oscars at a glance: ✅ Stars

✅ Performances

✅ Surprises

🚫 Host See you Feb. 9th! — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 8, 2020

ABC entertainment head Karey Burke said today, “We expect that we’re going to have a very commercial set of nominations and a lot of incredible elements have come together that make us think we are going to have a very entertaining show again.

The Oscar nominations will be announced on January 13th.

