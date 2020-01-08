comScore

The Oscars Are Going Host-less for Second Year in a Row

By Josh FeldmanJan 8th, 2020, 2:40 pm

Last year the Oscars went without a host after the Kevin Hart controversy and the ceremony ended up working out fine.

So they’re doing it again.

The Academy confirmed on Twitter this afternoon that there will be no official host at the 92nd Academy Awards next month.

ABC entertainment head Karey Burke said today, “We expect that we’re going to have a very commercial set of nominations and a lot of incredible elements have come together that make us think we are going to have a very entertaining show again.

The Oscar nominations will be announced on January 13th.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: