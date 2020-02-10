Thrilling Oscars Broadcast Hits All-Time Ratings Low

The ratings are in, and the 92nd Academy Awards was a dud with viewers on Sunday night.

The 2020 Oscars reportedly averaged 23.6 million viewers — down from last year and the worst in history.

The sagging numbers follow a ceremony which, once again, was heavily political. As Joaquin Phoenix picked up the Best Actor award for his role in Todd Phillips’ Joker, he delivered a speech attacking the dairy industry.

“We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth, we steal her baby. Even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable,” the actor declared. “And then we take her milk that’s intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal.”

Brad Pitt also got political during his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with a shout out to President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton.

“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” Pitt remarked. “I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it, in the end the adults do the right thing.”

Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite was the big winner of the night, stunning the audience with awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.

Prior to this year’s show, the 2018 Academy Awards experienced its worst ratings in history, with 26.5 million total viewers.

Even President Donald Trump mocked the ratings, tweeting, “Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!”

Last year’s awards fared slightly better in the ratings, with 29.6 million viewers.

For context, 2014’s show received 43.7 million viewers.

