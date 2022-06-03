Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week

This week, we take a look at which podcasts are on the top of the Apple charts.

Staying in the top spot for a third week in a row is CounterClock. The show is back for its fourth season where host Delia D’Ambra works to investigate “the 2003 death of 17-year-old John Welles in Arcadia, Florida.”

Following CounterClock is Betrayal, Crime Junkie, The Daily, and Morbid: A True Crime Podcast.

A notable mention is the show climbing to number nine on the Apple charts, Born to Rule: When Charles is King. Thanks in part to the celebration of the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, the show has become one of the most popular podcasts this week, taking the number one spot under the Society & Culture category as well.

The show, produced by NBC’s Today, takes a deep dive into the preparations currently underway for Prince Charles to ascend the throne and replace his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Host, Keir Simmons, along with help from trusted royal insiders, are asking the tough questions on everyone’s minds, “Can Prince Charles fill his mother’s shoes? Will the people accept him as king? Is there even a place for monarchy in our modern world?”

Check out the full list below:

